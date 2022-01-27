Texas ready to welcome Rick Barnes back to Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN)–The matchup has been possible for the seven years that Rick Barnes was coaching Tennessee, but Saturday the Vols will be meet Texas for the first time ever in the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge. That means Barnes will coach against his former school where he led Texas to 402 wins in 17 seasons before being fired following the 2014-2015 season.

Texas head coach Chris Barnes is looking forward to honoring Barnes at the Erwin Center and then will go out and try to pick up a key non-conference win over the 18th ranked Vols. “In my personal opinion he didn’t get the exit that he deserved,” Beard said on Thursday. “We welcome this game, and can’t wait to see coach and thank him for everything he did for Texas basketball. I know I don’t need to say this but I take pride in being one of those people in the Erwin Center that will show great appreciation to make sure that we show the class that our program is all about at Texas, and our fan base, our University, our city but I know when they introduce this really good Tennessee team, I know I’ll be right there with everybody else thanking coach Barnes in the appropriate way.”

Barnes coached at Texas from 1998 to 2015, leading the Longhorns to at least a share of three Big 12 regular season titles, 15 NCAA tournament appearances and that run to the Final Four in 2002-2003.

Texas (15-5, 5-3) is looking for their third straight win after their convincing 73-50 win at TCU on Tuesday. While Barnes is expected to receive a warm welcome in Austin, that will not be the case for Beard on Tuesday when he takes the Longhorns to Lubbock where fans have been pointing for this game since he left Texas Tech for Texas back on April 1st.