Sooners loss won’t beat the Longhorns twice

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is officially done talking about their loss to OU. Players say they are focused on trying to beat Kansas, and avoid any kind of losing streak.

It was the Longhorns second loss of the season to a team ranked in the top ten, but both games were decided by a touchdown. Even though Texas came up short against the Sooners, they’re confident that they will be able to still have a season that can be considered a success.

Texas doesn’t care about any talk surrounding the team or their Big 12 title chances, they understand it’s a new week and their next opponent will provide its own challenges.

“It doesn’t matter, it ultimately does not affect how I prepare and how I perform on Saturday against Kansas,” Ehlinger said.

“At the end of the day, people are entitled to their own opinions, and like Coach (Tom) Herman says, the only people’s opinions that matter, are the guys in the bunker and on the team with us,” said senior safety Brandon Jones. “Everybody else can feel their own way, but our opinions are the only ones that matter.”

Even as the doormat of the Big 12, Texas is well-aware of potential problems against the Jayhawks. Kansas has not been easy to handle for the Longhorns in recent years.

Last year, Texas narrowly beat them in Lawrence. In 2017, the Jayhawks had more first downs, passing yards, and yards of total offense than the Longhorns. In 2016, the Longhorns lost 24-21 in Lawrence.

Saturday’s game will be the Longhorns first on their home turf in three weeks. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.