Texas ready for another challenge when they face Houston

AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 19 Texas has seen their share of tough opponents in the early part of the season and that continues this weekend.

A team that has already faced No. 3 Mississippi State, No. 1 Arkansas and No. 4 Ole Miss, will now face Houston on the road for a three game set.

David Pierce has said before that he believes a tough schedule this early is crucial in putting the team through situations that will help them when they begin conference play and the postseason. He also feels that facing Houston (6-2) in a true road environment is what they need right now.

“It starts setting the stage for what we need to do in conference and how we match up in a three game series,” Pierce said. “We talk all of the time about in a three game series, you have an opportunity to sweep, an opportunity to win a series, and an opportunity to survive and so we get into that mindset.”

The series will serve as a homecoming for head coach David Pierce, who played at the University of Houston and also served as an assistant coach in 2001 and 2002 before moving to an assistant job at Rice, where he stayed for nine years.

However, he’s not getting sentimental about it in the slightest way.

“For me, it’s much more about our team going in there and playing a good opponent and testing ourselves and being challenged,” Pierce added. “I’ve been pretty far removed from the university for many years after leaving and going to Rice and moving around so it’s not that big of a deal anymore.”

Texas (5-4) is coming off of a 10-3 win at Texas State on Wednesday.

Ty Madden (1-1, 2.45 era) will get the start for Texas tonight. First pitch is set for 6:30pm at Darryl & Lori Schroeder Park in Houston.