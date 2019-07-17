Texas RB Keontay Ingram named to Doak Walker watch list

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas believes sophomore Keontay Ingram is in for a big season, based off glowing remarks from his head coach and teammates this week at Big 12 Media Days.

If the running back from Carthage, Texas builds off a solid freshman year, he could be in the conversation for national awards. Ingram was added to the Doak Walker Award watch list Wednesday given to the country’s best running back.

Ingram debuted with the Longhorns in 2018 rushing for 708 yards while sharing carries with senior running back Tre Watson.

Ingram missed one game, due to injury, during his freshman campaign suffering some bumps and bruises as he learned to handle the grind of a college football season.

Texas coach Tom Herman said Ingram’s added 15-20 pounds to his frame to help handle a more intense workload in 2019.

“Our offensive line has a chance…if we stay healthy, to be as good as we’ve had here. I think the second year in the system, Keontay Ingram’s become a lot more patient. I think he understands when the run is blocked for four yards get the four yards— don’t try to hit a home run,” Herman said Tuesday at Big 12 Media Days.

Texas boasts a rich history of Doak Walker Award winners. Ricky Williams won the award in back-to-back years in 1997 and 1998. Cedric Benson won it in 2004. D’Onta Foreman won the award in 2016.