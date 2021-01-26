Texas RB Keatontay Ingram transfers to USC

AUSTIN, TX – SEPTEMBER 21: Keaontay Ingram #26 of the Texas Longhorns runs the ball in the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Texas Longhorns running back Keaontay Ingram announced Tuesday that he’s transferring to USC.

The junior running back played in 32 games, starting 18, during his three-year career with the Longhorns. Ingram posted his decision on social media Tuesday afternoon and included a note with the announcement.

“To my fellow brothers y’all all know Tay is a phone call away and love all you guys! Thank you for accepting me with open arms!! To Longhorn nation, I want to say thank you and love you all and bleeding orange will forever be part of me!!!!”

Ingram played in the first six games of the 2020 season, running for 250 yards and a touchdown on 53 carries. He didn’t play in the final four games while freshman running back Bijan Robinson took control of lead back duties.

Ingram’s best season at Texas came in 2019 when he started all 13 games as a sophomore, rushing for 853 yards and seven touchdowns. During his Texas tenure, Ingram rushed for 1,811 yards and scored 11 touchdowns.

Ingram’s departure leaves the Longhorns a little light on the running back depth chart with Robinson, Roschon Johnson and Jonathon Brooks.

Robinson broke out as the featured back toward the tail end of 2020 and capped off his freshman season with a 220 total yard, four touchdown performance against Colorado in the Alamo Bowl. Johnson has 1067 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns with one start during his two seasons at Texas. Brooks is an incoming freshman from Hallettsville High School.

Ingram will be linking up with two former Texas assistants at USC, but both work on the defensive side of the ball. Former Longhorns defensive coordinator Todd Orlando has the same role with the Trojans. Craig Naivar is also entering his second season as safeties coach at USC.