Texas ranked No. 10 in preseason AP poll

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are ranked No. 10 in the preseason AP poll which was released on Monday. It’s the first time Texas has been ranked in the top 10 since 2010.

The Longhorns ended the 2018 season ranked No. 9 after their win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

Texas will face three opponents in the preseason top 25 rankings. Oklahoma is ranked No. 4, week two opponent LSU checks in at No. 6 and Iowa State is ranked No. 23.

Texas opens the season on August 31 against Louisiana Tech.

Clemson, the defending national champion, is No. 1 with 52 first-place votes, No. 2 Alabama received the other 10 first-place votes.

AP preseason top 25 poll