Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo fills last spot for MLB All-Star Home Run Derby

Texas Rangers’ Joey Gallo (13) connects for a solo home run as Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers (34) and umpire John Libka, right, look on in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The field is set for the All-Star Home Run Derby after Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo and Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto filled the last two spots Wednesday for next week’s slugfest at Coors Field in Denver.

Gallo has 23 homers after going deep two more times Wednesday, with shots of 462 and 440 feet to become the first Rangers player ever with 10 homers in a 10-game span. The 27-year-old right fielder wasn’t in the derby when he was an All-Star for the first time in 2019, but homered on the only pitch he saw in the game.

The 22-year-old Soto, a first-time All-Star, began Wednesday with 10 home runs. He announced his participation on Instagram before the Nationals played at San Diego.

The two will compete Monday with Los Angeles Angels pitcher-designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Kansas City catcher Salvador Pérez, Oakland first baseman Matt Olson, Baltimore first baseman Trey Mancini and Colorado shortstop Trevor Story in the derby.

Alonso won the most recent derby in 2019.