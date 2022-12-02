ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Rangers signed an ace Friday.

The team announced it signed two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom to a 5-year contract through the 2027 season. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports the contract is worth $185 million and has a full no-trade clause with a sixth-year option that would make the contract $222 million.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

In the team’s press release, it said deGrom already passed a physical. He missed a big portion of last season due to a “stress reaction” in his right scapula, but you wouldn’t have known it because he still threw triple-digit heat and struck out 102 batters in 64.1 innings pitched and 11 starts. He won back-to-back Cy Young awards in 2018 and 2019.

“Over a number of seasons, Jacob has been a standout Major League pitcher, and he gives us a dominant performer at the top of our rotation,” said Chris Young, the Rangers’ vice president and general manager. “One of our primary goals this off-season is to strengthen our starting pitching, and we are adding one of the best.”

He spent nine seasons with the New York Mets and compiled a, 82-57 record with a 2.52 ERA with 1,607 strikeouts in 1,326 innings pitched. He’s struck out nearly 31% of the batters he’s faced in his career, the highest such rate in MLB history, and is one of only three pitchers to win multiple Cy Young awards and a Rookie of the Year award.

It’s another big-money signing for the Rangers who committed $500 million combined to sign middle infielders Marcus Semien and Corey Seager last year, only to finish fourth in the American League West Division with a 68-94 record.

The team said it would hold an official introductory press conference at Globe Life Field next week once the MLB Winter Meetings conclude in San Diego.