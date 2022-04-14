AUSTIN (KXAN) — The quarterback competition at the University of Texas is currently at full swing, with the main players being returner Hudson Card and highly touted Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers.

Ewers, who originally committed to Texas out of high school as the top-ranked recruit in the class of 2022, had a stellar high school career at Southlake Carroll in the DFW area.

He reclassified to the 2021 class and graduated early so he could enroll at Ohio State to take advantage of sponsorships because of the new Name, Image and Likeness legislation.

Ewers left Ohio State after only playing two snaps, and decided to come to the place he initially thought was best for him, even if the original timing of his commitment, may not have been right in his view.

“So I grew up always watching the Longhorns play, wanting to be in that Burnt Orange,” Ewers said. “I feel like I kind of committed more emotionally but at the end of the day, I think I ended up where I should be and that’s all there is to it.”

He also cited wanting to be closer to friends and family as another reason for his decision to come to Texas.

Steve Sarkisian is renowned for his work with quarterbacks and Ewers is getting a crash course from the head man on what it takes to be the main guy under center.

“As of right now, I feel pretty comfortable with what’s been installed, and you know, I’m excited to keep learning because obviously, I have a lot of learning to do,” Ewers explained. “It’s a great offense, I love the schemes Coach Sark has put in, he knows what he’s doing because it’s worked at other places.”

The other quarterback who is in the hunt is returner Hudson Card.

Card earned the starting job after training camp last year, but was later benched in favor of Casey Thompson who started the last 10 games.

Texas’ loss to Arkansas in the second game of the season was the low point for Card, as he only completed eight-of-15 passes, throwing for 61 yards.

It was at that point, Sarkisian decided to go in a different direction, but Card says he’s learned from that and believes he’s a much better quarterback now.

“One is just being more comfortable in the pocket, knowing when to leave and when to stay, that’s one thing I’ve been working on,” Card explained. “Being able to connect more on the deep balls, which is something that we’ve been emphasizing, and just being more comfortable in the system and that takes time and reps, but it’s coming along good this year.”

Despite the low points of last season, Card maintains that his faith in himself and his skills are why he decided to not enter the transfer portal despite the possibility of going through another intense quarterback competition.

“I mean this is where I’ve always wanted to play, it’s been my dream school, and you know there will be competition everywhere so I just decided to give it my best shot,” Card said.

As far as the competition goes, both players had nothing but complimentary things to say about each other, and both claim that this is elevating their individual play.

“You know, we make each other better, we bring the best out of each other and just having competition is good, you know we’re good friends and we support each other,” Card explained.

“Hudson’s a great quarterback and we have a good relationship and I’m excited to work with him and keep going in the spring,” Ewers added.

Both quarterbacks will be in action for the Orange-White Spring Game which takes place April 22, at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The game is set to begin at 6pm.