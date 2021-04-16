Texas puts a hurting on Abilene Christian, take game 1 in blowout fashion

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Simply put, No. 3 Texas teed off on the Abilene Christian Wildcats in their 18-0 series opening victory Friday night.

Texas completely dominated ACU in every aspect of the game, and put things out of reach by the end of the third inning when they led 12-0.

Several players were standouts for the Longhorns, Freshman Douglass Hodo went 2-for-2 at the plate with three RBI’s. Hodo hit a solo home run in the fourth which was his second home run of the homestand.

Ivan Melendez continued his tear, going 2-for-3 with 2 RBI’s. Junior Murphy Stehly went 2-for-3 at the plate, with 3 RBI’s, tied for the most of the game with Hodo.

Mitchell Daly, Trey Faltine, Cam Williams, and Zach Zubia all had 2 RBI’s in the blowout.

Texas ace Ty Madden got the start on the mound for Texas, and he delivered a usual stellar performance. Madden pitched 5 shutout innings, striking out eight batters to earn his fourth win of five starts this season.

Coy Cobb, Jared Southard, and Caden Noah saw action on the mound as well with each pitcher able to keep the Wildcats off the scoreboard.

Texas will continue the series with Abilene Christian tomorrow at 2:30pm.