Texas pulls out the highlights in 76-64 win against Oklahoma State

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns made shots, threw down staggering dunks and played physical defense inside for a win Wednesday night against Oklahoma State.

The Longhorns (12-4, 2-2) looked like a motivated and inspired team getting back to .500 in the Big 12 after a 76-64 victory over the Cowboys (9-7,0-4). This was Texas’ first win in Stillwater since the 2015-16 season — Shaka Smart’s first season with the Longhorns.

Texas is 4-3 in road/neutral games this season picking up their first road conference win. During the 2018-19 season, Texas only won two Big 12 games on the road.

Texas broke 70 points for the first time in conference play while being physical on the defensive end. Freshman Kai Jones had five of the Longhorns’ 11 blocks.

On offense, Kamaka Hepa and Jase Febres did their damage inside and out. Each put down jaw-dropping dunks in the second half while going a combined 6-for-13 (46%) from 3-point range.

Hepa and Febres led the Longhorns with 15 points each. Hepa’s 15 points is a career-high for the sophomore from Alaska.

Texas led 31-25 at halftime and kept Oklahoma State at a somewhat safe distance for all of the second half. The Cowboys couldn’t get the deficit closer than six in the final 20 minutes.

Lindy Waters hit a 3-pointer too bring the Stillwater crowd to its feet and the Cowboys to within 61-55 with 5:07 to go.

After a Hepa miss from the corner, OSU came down the court with an opportunity to cut the Longhorns lead to 4 or 3, but Matt Coleman drew an offensive foul on Isaac Likekele to keep the tide in Texas’ favor.

Hepa made a three and Ramey hit a three on back-to-back possessions to give Texas an advantage they wouldn’t relinquish at 67-55 with 3:26 to go.

The Longhorns host No. 6 Kansas Saturday at 1 p.m. before going on the road to face No. 12 West Virginia next Monday.