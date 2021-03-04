Texas pulls off Red River Showdown win — what does it mean for the Big 12 standings?

NORMAN, Okla. (KXAN) — Matt Coleman saved his first field goal for the final minute and freshman Greg Brown hit two clutch free throws in the final seconds, helping Texas to a 69-65 win over No. 16 Oklahoma Thursday night.

With the Red River Showdown victory, the Longhorns solidified their place in the Big 12 standings. At worst, Texas can finish sixth in the conference. At best, Texas can finish fourth.

No matter what — the Longhorns will avoid playing the first day of the Big 12 tournament next Wednesday in Oklahoma City.

Jericho Sims and Andrew Jones led Texas in scoring with 16 points each. The Longhorns went 5-for-9 on 3-pointers to cap off a tremendous shooting performance in the first half.

The 44-34 halftime lead dissipated in the second. Oklahoma methodically pushed its way back into the game, taking their only lead of the half at 54-53.

Courtney Ramey, who finished with 11 points, made back-to-back 3-pointers to retain the lead for Texas.

Texas will finish out the regular season at TCU on Sunday before heading to Kansas City for the Big 12 tournament.

Texas guard Jase Febres (13) shoots the ball over Oklahoma guard Alondes Williams (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Thursday, March 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

Texas guard Courtney Ramey (3) tries to get around Oklahoma forward Brady Manek (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Thursday, March 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

Texas forward Jericho Sims (20) grabs a rebound over Oklahoma Victor Iwuakor (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Thursday, March 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

Check in on Big 12 standings

The Longhorns’ win over the Sooners provides some clarity to the rest of the Big 12 picture.

Other than the upset in Norman, Thursday’s results around the conference went the expected route. West Virginia beat TCU at home, Texas Tech routed Iowa State at home and Baylor beat Oklahoma State at home.

Here’s how the conference standings shake out with one game remaining.

Baylor is the No. 1 seed after clinching its first Big 12 regular season championship Tuesday with an overtime win at West Virginia.

West Virginia (11-5 in Big 12), currently in third, can move up to the No. 2 spot with a win against Oklahoma State in Morgantown Sunday. In second, Kansas (12-6 in Big 12) wrapped up its conference schedule last week. The Jayhawks played a non-conference game against UTEP and barely snuck past the Miners, 67-62, Thursday. West Virginia can’t drop lower than third.

It’s simple for the Longhorns. With a win at TCU, Texas (10-6 in Big 12) will go to the Big 12 tournament with the No. 4 seed.

If Texas loses, the results in Oklahoma State and Texas Tech’s games matter. A Texas loss paired with wins by Oklahoma State and Texas Tech would drop the Longhorns to No. 6. In this situation, Oklahoma State (10-7 in Big 12) goes to fourth and Texas Tech (9-7 in Big 12) to fifth.

Texas would be the No. 5 seed if it loses to TCU and either Tech or OSU also lose.

OU (9-8 in Big 12) has been relegated to the No. 7 seed for the tournament after the loss to the Longhorns. The Sooners’ regular season is over.