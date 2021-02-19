Texas preps to face West Virginia during a trying week

AUSTIN (KXAN) —Everyone has been going through it this week, including the Texas men’s basketball team.

The Longhorns were scheduled to play three games; Tuesday at No. 9 Oklahoma, Thursday at Iowa State (which was rescheduled from Jan. 23), and tomorrow against No. 13 West Virginia.

As of now, the only game they will play is tomorrow’s game against the Mountaineers.

Like everyone throughout the state, the Longhorns have faced plenty of challenges caused by this week’s winter storm. Thursday was the first time Texas was able to practice since the beginning of the week.

The focus for Shaka Smart has been his players well-being, both mentally and physically, as well as making sure they have their basic necessities as resources have been scarce for everyone during the storm.

“We’ve had multiple people in our program be displaced from their home, where they were no longer able to safely be where they were and again that’s happening to thousands of people around the city,” Smart said. “There was very few options that were open in terms of restaurants and grocery stores, so just trying to hit these guys to see what they needed, when some people’s water shut off, just making sure they had access to water.”

The dire situation for many people in Central Texas has created a question as to whether it’s appropriate for the game to be played tomorrow.

“Just like with COVID, we leave the final say on that stuff up to the people in charge,” Smart added. “If it’s safe, if it is something that does not put our players or anyone else that’s coming in our building at risk, or in a bad place and they say it’s okay to play then that’s what our guys will do, so that’s where we are right now.”

Smart will now have to figure out a way to manage a lineup full of players that haven’t seen game action in six days and have participated in basketball activities a total of three times since Saturday.

“It starts with them being mentally ready, us helping them being mentally and spiritually in tune, in what they need to do in this game,” the Texas head coach said.

Playing an always tough team like West Virginia adds another layer of challenges after a week where basketball was secondary.

“You play a team like West Virginia and you know, they’ve got, Culver is probably the hardest player in the league to deal with matchup-wise so we’re definitely going to need a lot of guys to play against him.”

No. 12 Texas vs. No. 13 West Virginia is scheduled for 2pm tomorrow at the Frank Erwin Center.