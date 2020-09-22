Texas prepares to do battle with Texas Tech in their first road test of 2020

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Much like everything else this year, going on the road will be abnormal for Texas compared to years past.

Their first road game will be against Texas Tech. There will be a crowd but the capacity will be capped at 25%.

The environment at Jones AT&T Stadium will be less frenzied, which is mildly disappointing to the Longhorns who say they enjoy the raucous atmosphere in Lubbock and the fan tradition of throwing tortillas on the field at kickoff.

“I guess there will be a quarter [amount] of tortillas thrown per game on Saturday so that’s kind of unfortunate,” Senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger said. “It’s always a great time playing in Lubbock, and there’s always a hostile environment in Lubbock so I expect it to be the same.”

The Red Raiders boast an explosive offense year in and year out with a passing game sure to keep Texas on their heels, especially those in the secondary.

“We have to make sure we establish setting the edge, make sure we tackle good in the open field,” said junior safety Caden Sterns. “You need to make sure your eyes are where they need to be because there will be some trick plays in there for sure, and again, they just move so efficiently.”

Kickoff for Texas vs. Texas Tech will be at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.