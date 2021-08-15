Texas practice open to fans on Wednesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fans will be able to get their first in-person look of the 2021 Longhorns, as Texas will make their practice on Wednesday open to the public at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

The practice will begin at 6:45pm, but fans can enter the gates anytime after 6pm.

Per UT, fans will be able to sit in sections three through eight on the westside of the stadium. Parking is free as well, and is available in the San Jacinto Garage which is located on the northside of the stadium.

This version of the Longhorns played their first scrimmage at the nearly-completed south endzone of Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Wednesday night’s open practice will allow fans in attendance to check out the quarterback battle between Casey Thompson and Hudson Card.

Sarkisian believes that both Casey Thompson and Hudson Card still have a lot of work to do at this stage of training camp.

Saturday’s scrimmage illustrated that even more, with Sarkisian saying the defense was the standout group during the simulation.

Construction to fully enclose the stadium is expected to be completed before the Longhorns kick off against Louisiana Sept. 4 at 3:30pm.