AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas junior point guard Rori Harmon is out for the remainder of the season after tearing the ACL in her right knee during practice Wednesday, she announced Friday.

In a social media post, Harmon said, “I’m heartbroken that I won’t be able to play with my teammates this season, but I’m going to support them and be the best teammate I can be.”

Harmon is one of the best point guards in the country and leads the country in assist-to-turnover ratio at 6.64, dishing out 93 assists to just 14 turnovers. She’s second in the country with 7.8 assists per game and averages 14.1 points per game, helping the Longhorns to a 13-0 record and No. 5 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25.

“She has worked so hard to become in my opinion the best guard in the country, an All American,” Longhorns head coach Vic Shaefer said. “It is difficult to see a young person go through this. It is truly devastating. My heart is crushed for her.”

Texas opens Big 12 Conference play against No. 10 Baylor at 1 p.m. Saturday.