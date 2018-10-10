Texas players fully bought in to coach's message Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas coach Tom Herman has taken full control of the Longhorns locker room. It only took his players some success and a season to buy in.

After five straight wins, the Texas offense has its identity led by sophomore quarterback Sam Ehlinger. The Westlake product possesses the vocal leadership qualities and now he's backing up his words with quality play.

Ehlinger was available to the media Tuesday morning and continued his coach's fight against complacency.

"Just because you beat a team and scored 48 points doesn't mean that you've arrived or that you've played a perfect game. And I think we're always going to understand that and that's something that's very important because we're always trying to fix something, there's no pats on the back. There's no feeling of accomplishment within the offense because you can truly never be perfect within an offense," Ehlinger said.

The Longhorns like to think about winning. They say everything in life is better, and that certainly seems to be true. Even criticism seems OK as long as it comes with another "W" on the ledger.

"Winning is contagious, winning is addicting, and so it feels good," senior defensive end Charles Omenihu said. "I like this kind of addiction. It feels a lot better when you come in and you still have corrections to do, but it's just a lot better to correct when you win than to correct things when you lose because the corrections seem a lot bigger when you lose."