Texas places five on All-Big 12 preseason team

Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi (52) waits for the snap during the first half of the NCAA Big 12 Conference football championship against the Oklahoma Sooners, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Oklahoma defeated Texas 39-27. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While the future of football this fall remains in limbo, and the Big 12 even postponed its virtual media days scheduled for next week, the league still announced its all-conference team on Thursday.

Five Longhorns earned recognition, led on offense by Sam Ehlinger earning the nod at quarterback, and his offensive lineman, Sam Cosmi, a projected first-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft, earning a spot as a unanimous selection.

Last year, Ehlinger, who was an honorable selection, threw for 3,663 yards and 25 touchdowns, while adding another 16 touchdowns on the ground while rushing for 663 yards. The Westlake product enters his senior year as the FBS leader in career passing yards, passing touchdowns, total offense and total TDs.

Meanwhile, Cosmi hopes to continue to build on the accolades he’s amassed during his first two seasons. In 2019, he was named second-team All-Big 12 and garnered honorable mention as the Big 12 offensive lineman of the year. in 2018, he earned USA Today Freshman All-American accolades.

Texas placed three guys on the defensive team. Defensive backs D’Shawn Jamison and Caden Sterns join Joseph Ossai.

Ossai led all Longhorns with 90 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks last season. His nine tackles, six TFLs and three sacks against Utah earned him Alamo Bowl defensive MVP honors to end the year.

In the defensive backfield, Sterns is the undisputed leader. He’s started in 21 of his 22 career games. Last season, he missed four games with injury, but still logged 58 total tackles. As a freshman, he started all 13 games and led the team with four interceptions.

Jamison rounds things out for UT in the preseason accolades. He’s played in 26 games and started 10. Against West Virginia last year, he had two of his three career interceptions. He had career-high nine tackles and an interception against Kansas State.

Oklahoma State running back Chubba Hubbard was named the preseason offensive player of the year, while WVU’s Darius Stills earned that recognition on defense. Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler was voted preseason newcomer of the year.

The preseason All-Big 12 team is voted on by the media that covers the league.