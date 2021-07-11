Texas pitcher Ty Madden drafted by the Detroit Tigers, highest pick from the Longhorns in ten years

Texas pitcher Ty Madden (32) throws against Mississippi State in the first inning during a baseball game in the College World Series, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas ace pitcher Ty Madden is now a big leaguer after being selected as the 32nd overall pick in the MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers.

Madden finished the year with a 7-5 record and a 2.45 ERA. He recorded 137 strikeouts which is the most by a Texas pitcher since 2004. For his career, he held his opponents batting average to .203 overall.

The pitcher from Cypress was also named Big 12 Pitcher of the Year for the 2021 season, and his performance carried over into the College World Series.

In the CWS, Madden only allowed four runs in 13 innings overall with 18 strikeouts at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.

Madden is the highest draft pick for the Longhorns since Taylor Jungmann was selected 12th overall back in 2011.