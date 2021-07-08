Texas Longhorns picked third in Big 12 preseason poll behind Oklahoma, Iowa State

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the sixth year in a row, Oklahoma is the media’s preseason pick to win the Big 12.

And the media’s been spot on the past five years, with the Sooners on an unprecedented run of six straight conference titles.

Not surprisingly, Iowa State is picked to finish second in the league. Both OU and ISU had a league-high eight selections to the all-conference preseason team.

The Longhorns are picked to finish third in the league in Steve Sarkisian’s first season at Texas. Given the preseason All-Big 12 teams that were released on Wednesday, that could be a bit optimistic. Bijan Robinson and D’Shawn Jamison were the only two Horns selected.

Oklahoma State and TCU round out the top-five, followed by West Virginia, Kansas State, Baylor and Texas Tech, with Kansas picked to finish last.

OU earned 35 of 39 possible first-place votes with Iowa State collecting the other four.

Last year, ISU beat Oklahoma in Ames, but the Sooners won the rematch in the Big 12 championship game en route to their sixth straight league title.