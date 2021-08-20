Texas partners with The Brandr Group to allow athletes to use UT trademarks, logos in NIL deals

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, Texas announced a partnership with The Brandr Group to create a licensing program that will allow athletes to use school trademarks and logos in name, image and likeness deals they make.

More detail on announcement:

UT student-athletes can use/appear with marks on licensed retail merchandise as part of Brandr agreement. They can NOT use marks in conjunction with NIL endorsements with corporate entities. https://t.co/fVgU97TjaZ — Roger Wallace (@rwallacekxan) August 21, 2021

“As we continue to evaluate opportunities in the new era of name, image, likeness for all of our student-athletes, working alongside our legal counsel, I am thrilled to announce a new agreement with Brandr for group licensing on Texas-branded and officially licensed merchandise bearing the NIL of Longhorns student-athletes,” athletics director Chris Del Conte said in a press release. “Now fans can purchase Texas Longhorns items like jerseys and t-shirts and support their favorite players, which we have never been able to do before, and the student-athletes are able to profit from those sales through their agreement with Brandr.”

It’s the biggest move UT has made yet to help its athletes take advantage of the new NIL rules the NCAA and state legislatures have passed. Before this new program, athletes couldn’t use any Texas logos or trademarks.

“The University of Texas and their amazing student-athletes have an incredible opportunity in the Name, Image and Likeness space given their storied history and reputation as a leading University in college athletics,” TBG CEO Wesley Haynes said in the same press release. “We are excited to collaborate with The University of Texas Athletics to launch this program, and to find marketing partners and licensees of Texas Athletics who want create new cobranded programs for fans.”

Ohio State and North Carolina were some of the first schools to create a similar program for its athletes.