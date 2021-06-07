Texas baseball to host South Florida in NCAA super regional

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The matchup is set for the Austin super regional after the University of South Florida emerged as the winners of the Gainesville (Fla.) regional. The Bulls defeated the University of South Alabama 6-4 to advance after losing the first of two matchups against USA on Monday.

Texas will host USF this weekend at UFCU Disch-Falk Field with a spot in the College World Series field on the line. The best-of-three series is expected to start Friday, June 11, running through Sunday.

USF has 14 appearances in a regional over the course of the program’s history, but this will be its first appearance in a super regional.

South Florida has been a group of late bloomers this season. They struggled early, but turned it around when it mattered most in the conference tournament.

They had a losing record going into the AAC tournament, but they ended up winning four of five games, including the championship game 8-7 over the University of Central Florida to seal a berth in the regional. USF beat host-Florida in the regional opener and followed it up with a win against Miami.

The Bulls have a couple of heavy hitters on their roster. Riley Hogan and Roberto Pena both lead the team with 12 home runs, which equals Texas’ HR leader, Ivan Melendez.

Carmine Lane, a freshman from Lake Placid, FL., leads all hitters with a .316 average.

The standout pitcher for the Bulls is another freshman, Jack Jasiak. His overall record is 6-7, but he has a 2.89 era.

The super regional will be the Bulls’ third trip to play in the Lone Star State this season. They got swept by Texas Tech in Lubbock earlier this season, and they split a conference series at Houston against the Cougars in April.