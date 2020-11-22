Texas Online Overtime | Season 2 – Week 13

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The final episode of season two of Texas Online Overtime is packed with great highlights.

We have Vandegrift taking on Rockwall, and we have a battle of the birds, the Bushland Falcons taking on the Wall Hawks in a playoff matchup of two eight-win teams.

About Texas Online Overtime:

Texas Online Overtime takes you across the State of Texas, looking at top teams from each region in Nexstar Media Group’s broadcasting area. The digital-only program utilizes the resources of sports teams in Abilene, Amarillo, Austin, Brownsville, El Paso, Lubbock, Midland, San Angelo, Texarkana, Tyler, Waco, and Wichita Falls.

