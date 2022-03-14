Texas-Oklahoma moving baseball series to Globe Life Field

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Red River Rivalry baseball series is moving to Arlington this spring.

No. 2 Texas will play Oklahoma at Globe Life Field, home to the Texas Rangers, for the three-game conference series on April 1-3. This will be the first-ever regular season, off-campus site for the series.

The series was originally scheduled to be played in Norman, so Oklahoma will remain the home team. Friday’s game will start at 6:30 p.m. with Saturday and Sunday at 12 p.m.

Globe Life Field will serve as home to the 2022 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship May 25-29.

Texas opened the 2021 season at Globe Life Field in the first State Farm College Showdown.

After an 11-0 start, the Longhorns (13-4) have lost four of its last six games, including getting swept in a doubleheader at South Carolina Sunday after winning the first game of the series on Saturday. Ivan Melendez hit three home runs against USC to take his season total to a team-leading seven on the season.

Texas stays in the Palmetto State for games in Charleston against College of Charleston on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CDT and The Citadel Wednesday at 6 p.m. CDT.

Texas returns to UFCU Disch-Falk Field Friday to open a three-game series against Incarnate Word. The Longhorns open Big 12 play at Texas Tech March 25.

Globe Life Field tweeted that suite, single-game and series tickets are now on sale. You can find tickets here.

