Texas, Oklahoma expecting official SEC invite, school presidents to vote Thursday

AUSTIN, TX – SEPTEMBER 21: Zach Shackelford #56 of the Texas Longhorns lifts Roschon Johnson #2 in celebration after scoring on a two point conversion against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the fourth quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just two days after asking for an invitation into the SEC, Texas and Oklahoma are expecting a quick response from their neighbors to the east.

According to reports, SEC presidents and chancellors are scheduled to meet on Thursday, presumably to vote on whether or not to extend an invitation to UT and OU to join the conference.

SEC bylaws require 11 of the 14 current member schools to vote to approve the move, but it’s expected that it will be a unanimous vote, with even Texas A&M voting “yes” to the move.

Once the invitation is extended, both schools would need to accept. On Friday at 9 a.m., Texas’ Board of Regents is meeting, with one of the agenda items listed as “Discussion and possible appropriate action regarding athletic conference membership matters.” Oklahoma also has a Board of Regents meeting scheduled for the same time, with Athletics Conference Membership listed as the sole item on the agenda.

This would be the latest step in a process that’s moved at lightspeed since reports first came to the surface last week.

On Monday, both schools informed the Big 12 they wouldn’t be renewing their media deals with the conference beyond their expiration in 2025. The next day, the schools formally asked for an invitation to the SEC.

All parties involved will announce July 1, 2025 as the departure from the Big 12 and arrival to the SEC date. But after everything is made official, that’s when lawyers will get involved to expedite the process of joining the league and negotiating buyouts.

If the numbers are right, Texas and Oklahoma could be playing an SEC schedule as soon as the 2022 school year, which would help UT and OU avoid being lame duck members of the Big 12.