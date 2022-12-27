AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is getting ready to face Washington in the Alamo Bowl and the roster will look a tad different, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Although the Longhorns will still have Quinn Ewers under center as starting quarterback, the backfield will be missing two of their top guns.

Roschon Johnson and All-American Bijan Robinson opted out of the game and declared for the NFL Draft, thus leaving room for the backups to snag the spotlight.

Junior running back Keilan Robinson, Freshman Jonathon Brooks, and Freshman Jaydon Blue will handle the duties on the ground for the Longhorns.

Those three have rushed for a combined 271 yards this season.

Ewers certainly will miss Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, but he is comfortable with the ability of Robinson, Brooks, and Blue to contribute.

“With those two guys, {Robinson and Johnson} I mean they’re wonderful players and great leaders on and off this field,” Ewers said. “But when you have such depth in that room with Keilan, and Brooks and Blue and those guys, I mean…I think they’ll step in and do a great job, they’ve been practicing really well.”

Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Kyle Flood explained how the early postseason practices really helped prepare the more inexperienced players because they would be more likely to see action for the bowl game.

“We’ve got some younger players who are going to have a bigger role in this game, than they’ve had in other games for a lot of different reasons, it has given them a chance to absorb the gameplan,” Flood added.

Texas will face Washington in the Alamo Bowl on Thursday, kickoff is set for 8pm in the Alamodome.