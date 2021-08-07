Texas offense excited about progress, no matter who ends up being named starting quarterback

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Per usual in football, all eyes are on the quarterback. At Texas, some eyes are on junior quarterback Casey Thompson, others are on Hudson Card, then those sets of eyes switch.

Such is the nature of QB competition. Head coach Steve Sarkisian has maintained Thompson and Card are making his decision difficult, and he hasn’t quite seen enough separation yet to name one player the starter.

Regardless who is named, there will be some big shoes to fill, as this will be the first year in a few where Sam Ehlinger will not be under center for the Longhorns. His teammate and good friend Derek Kerstetter misses his QB but loves what he’s seeing from the current crop of playcallers.

“Sam’s like to me a very close friend, he’s a person that’s kind of irreplaceable, but these young guys they’ve done incredible, and as an old guy that’s all you can ask is that they do their best,” the senior offensive lineman Kerstetter said. “They’ve came in, they’ve worked hard, they’ve used their voice and took over the offense, it’s been really awesome to see them work and grind; it’s really a special thing here.”

Wide receiver Joshua Moore also is loving what he is seeing from Thompson and Card.

“Both of them sling the rock, they make us look good,” Moore said. “It’s a strong battle right now, whoever ends up winning the starting spot, they deserve it, they both deserve it in my opinion, whoever the quarterback is, I’m fine with it, I speak for all of the receivers.”

They may not receive as much attention, but there are other position battles on the offensive side of the ball.

The receiver position is an area where there are a lot of returners, so the offensive coaching staff has some tough decisions to make when it comes to who will be the main guys catching passes from Thompson or Card.

“The way I see it, if you’re out here making plays, you have no drop offs, you improve every practice, then you’re going to be on the field,” Moore explained. “Everybody is just trying to compete and find their way in this new offense.”

Texas will hold another day of training camp on Sunday as they continue to prepare for their season opener Sept. 4 against the University of Louisiana at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.