Texas offense comes through late, win first game of series against South Carolina

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thanks to some clutch hits in the bottom of the 8th, Texas was able to win the first game of a three game set with the University of South Carolina 4-1.

The loss was the first of the season for the Gamecocks.

Longhorns starter Ty Madden had another strong outing, giving up only one run in seven innings of work. He also struck out five, which puts him at 35 strikeouts for the 27 innings he’s pitched total this season.

Madden wasn’t getting much help from the offense, but the defense was stellar. Silas Ardoin threw out a South Carolina baserunner attempting to get into scoring position, and in the 6th inning, Trey Faltine made an excellent play and throw near 2nd base to prevent South Carolina from gaining a baserunner.

The game was tied at 1 in bottom of the 8th, but Zach Zubia’s two run single put Texas ahead for good. DJ Petrinsky’s single gave Texas additional insurance as they were able to close out South Carolina in the 9th.

The Longhorns record improved to 9-5 on the young season.

Texas will face South Carolina for game two of the series on Saturday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. First pitch is set for 2:30pm.