Texas moves back into top 25 after home win

AUSTIN (KXAN)/AP) — The Longhorns crept their way back into the AP Top 25 after a 27-24 win against No. 20 Kansas State Saturday.
The Longhorns (6-3, 4-2) are ranked No. 22 in the AP poll and No. 23 in Amway Coaches Poll. Kansas State dropping into the receiving votes category with its third loss of the season.
LSU is No. 1 with its emphatic win against No. 4 Alabama.
No. 10 Oklahoma survived 42-41 against Iowa State at home when the Cyclones missed on a two-point conversion attempt in the final seconds. After Baylor’s wild three-overtime victory against TCU, the Bears dropped a spot to No. 12.
Oklahoma State moves into the poll at No. 25.
|Record
|Pts
|Pv
|1. LSU (54)
|9-0
|1542
|1
|2. Ohio St. (5)
|9-0
|1480
|3
|3. Clemson (3)
|10-0
|1441
|4
|4. Alabama
|8-1
|1312
|2
|5. Georgia
|8-1
|1267
|6
|6. Oregon
|8-1
|1224
|7
|7. Minnesota
|9-0
|1164
|13
|8. Utah
|8-1
|1099
|8
|9. Penn St.
|8-1
|1003
|5
|10. Oklahoma
|8-1
|1000
|9
|11. Florida
|8-2
|934
|10
|12. Baylor
|9-0
|932
|11
|13. Auburn
|7-2
|871
|12
|14. Michigan
|7-2
|744
|14
|15. Wisconsin
|7-2
|657
|16
|16. Notre Dame
|7-2
|593
|15
|17. Cincinnati
|8-1
|567
|17
|18. Memphis
|8-1
|510
|19
|19. Boise St.
|8-1
|371
|21
|20. SMU
|9-1
|346
|23
|21. Navy
|7-1
|228
|25
|22. Texas
|6-3
|199
|NR
|23. Iowa
|6-3
|197
|18
|24. Indiana
|7-2
|108
|NR
|25. Oklahoma St.
|6-3
|77
|NR
Others receiving votes: Appalachian St. 73, Kansas St. 67, Texas A&M 42, Wake Forest 38, Louisiana Tech 25, Virginia 12, San Diego St. 7, Iowa St. 4, Virginia Tech 4, Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2, UCF 2, Air Force 2, North Dakota St. 1, Southern Cal 1, Illinois 1.