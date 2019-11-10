Texas moves back into top 25 after home win

AUSTIN, TX – NOVEMBER 09: Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns runs the ball while pursued by Kyle Ball #44 of the Kansas State Wildcats in the fourth quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN)/AP) — The Longhorns crept their way back into the AP Top 25 after a 27-24 win against No. 20 Kansas State Saturday.

The Longhorns (6-3, 4-2) are ranked No. 22 in the AP poll and No. 23 in Amway Coaches Poll. Kansas State dropping into the receiving votes category with its third loss of the season.

LSU is No. 1 with its emphatic win against No. 4 Alabama.

No. 10 Oklahoma survived 42-41 against Iowa State at home when the Cyclones missed on a two-point conversion attempt in the final seconds. After Baylor’s wild three-overtime victory against TCU, the Bears dropped a spot to No. 12.

Oklahoma State moves into the poll at No. 25.

Record Pts Pv 1. LSU (54) 9-0 1542 1 2. Ohio St. (5) 9-0 1480 3 3. Clemson (3) 10-0 1441 4 4. Alabama 8-1 1312 2 5. Georgia 8-1 1267 6 6. Oregon 8-1 1224 7 7. Minnesota 9-0 1164 13 8. Utah 8-1 1099 8 9. Penn St. 8-1 1003 5 10. Oklahoma 8-1 1000 9 11. Florida 8-2 934 10 12. Baylor 9-0 932 11 13. Auburn 7-2 871 12 14. Michigan 7-2 744 14 15. Wisconsin 7-2 657 16 16. Notre Dame 7-2 593 15 17. Cincinnati 8-1 567 17 18. Memphis 8-1 510 19 19. Boise St. 8-1 371 21 20. SMU 9-1 346 23 21. Navy 7-1 228 25 22. Texas 6-3 199 NR 23. Iowa 6-3 197 18 24. Indiana 7-2 108 NR 25. Oklahoma St. 6-3 77 NR

Others receiving votes: Appalachian St. 73, Kansas St. 67, Texas A&M 42, Wake Forest 38, Louisiana Tech 25, Virginia 12, San Diego St. 7, Iowa St. 4, Virginia Tech 4, Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2, UCF 2, Air Force 2, North Dakota St. 1, Southern Cal 1, Illinois 1.