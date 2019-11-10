Texas moves back into top 25 after home win

by: KXAN Sports

Posted:

AUSTIN, TX – NOVEMBER 09: Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns runs the ball while pursued by Kyle Ball #44 of the Kansas State Wildcats in the fourth quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN)/AP) — The Longhorns crept their way back into the AP Top 25 after a 27-24 win against No. 20 Kansas State Saturday.

The Longhorns (6-3, 4-2) are ranked No. 22 in the AP poll and No. 23 in Amway Coaches Poll. Kansas State dropping into the receiving votes category with its third loss of the season.

LSU is No. 1 with its emphatic win against No. 4 Alabama.

No. 10 Oklahoma survived 42-41 against Iowa State at home when the Cyclones missed on a two-point conversion attempt in the final seconds. After Baylor’s wild three-overtime victory against TCU, the Bears dropped a spot to No. 12.

Oklahoma State moves into the poll at No. 25.

RecordPtsPv
1. LSU (54)9-015421
2. Ohio St. (5)9-014803
3. Clemson (3)10-014414
4. Alabama8-113122
5. Georgia8-112676
6. Oregon8-112247
7. Minnesota9-0116413
8. Utah8-110998
9. Penn St.8-110035
10. Oklahoma8-110009
11. Florida8-293410
12. Baylor9-093211
13. Auburn7-287112
14. Michigan7-274414
15. Wisconsin7-265716
16. Notre Dame7-259315
17. Cincinnati8-156717
18. Memphis8-151019
19. Boise St.8-137121
20. SMU9-134623
21. Navy7-122825
22. Texas6-3199NR
23. Iowa6-319718
24. Indiana7-2108NR
25. Oklahoma St.6-377NR

Others receiving votes: Appalachian St. 73, Kansas St. 67, Texas A&M 42, Wake Forest 38, Louisiana Tech 25, Virginia 12, San Diego St. 7, Iowa St. 4, Virginia Tech 4, Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2, UCF 2, Air Force 2, North Dakota St. 1, Southern Cal 1, Illinois 1.

