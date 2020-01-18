Texas misses out on golden opportunity against No. 6 Kansas

Local Sports

by: Andrew Schnitker

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns outshined No. 6 Kansas in the first half compiling a 31-26 lead with solid defense and 3-point shooting.

In the second half, the Jayhawks played to their strength pounding the ball inside and the Longhorns couldn’t keep up in a 66-57 loss Saturday in Austin. Kansas scored 42 points in the paint compared to 28 for Texas.

Longhorns center Jericho Sims proved to be more than capable against All-American candidate Udoka Azubuike leading the Longhorns with 20 points. Kansas countered with Azubuike’s 17 and Devon Dotson’s 21.

The Longhorns were feeling confident after two double-digit conference wins to reach .500 in the Big 12. Texas hasn’t won three straight games in conference since the 2015-16 season.

The Longhorns grabbed their largest lead of the game at 30-22 late in the first half finishing the first 20 minutes on an 18-9 run. The Longhorns were 10-1 when leading at the halftime this season.

After a Sims lob alley-oop to start the second half, Kansas created a 10-0 run to take a 34-33 lead.

Matt Coleman’s 3-pointer in the corner got Texas within 52-50 of Kansas with 6:53 to go. Sims’ dunk with 4:52 remaining tied the game at 54.

Over the next two minutes, Kansas went on an 8-0 run capped off by Dotson’s 3-pointer with 2:51 to go for a 62-54 lead. The Longhorns never recovered to get the game within a single possession.

Texas (12-5, 2-3) travels to No. 12 West Virginia Monday night.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss