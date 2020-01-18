Texas misses out on golden opportunity against No. 6 Kansas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns outshined No. 6 Kansas in the first half compiling a 31-26 lead with solid defense and 3-point shooting.

In the second half, the Jayhawks played to their strength pounding the ball inside and the Longhorns couldn’t keep up in a 66-57 loss Saturday in Austin. Kansas scored 42 points in the paint compared to 28 for Texas.

Longhorns center Jericho Sims proved to be more than capable against All-American candidate Udoka Azubuike leading the Longhorns with 20 points. Kansas countered with Azubuike’s 17 and Devon Dotson’s 21.

The Longhorns were feeling confident after two double-digit conference wins to reach .500 in the Big 12. Texas hasn’t won three straight games in conference since the 2015-16 season.

The Longhorns grabbed their largest lead of the game at 30-22 late in the first half finishing the first 20 minutes on an 18-9 run. The Longhorns were 10-1 when leading at the halftime this season.

After a Sims lob alley-oop to start the second half, Kansas created a 10-0 run to take a 34-33 lead.

Matt Coleman’s 3-pointer in the corner got Texas within 52-50 of Kansas with 6:53 to go. Sims’ dunk with 4:52 remaining tied the game at 54.

Over the next two minutes, Kansas went on an 8-0 run capped off by Dotson’s 3-pointer with 2:51 to go for a 62-54 lead. The Longhorns never recovered to get the game within a single possession.

Texas (12-5, 2-3) travels to No. 12 West Virginia Monday night.