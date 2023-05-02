Both Texas men’s and women’s tennis teams qualified for the NCAA tournament, and both will open play in Austin this weekend. (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Tennis Center is going to be a busy place this weekend.

The Longhorns men’s tennis team is the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament this year and will open the postseason at home Saturday against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. That match is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Pepperdine and UTSA are the other two teams in town for the first and second rounds. They’ll play at 10 a.m., and both winners will face off at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Texas men won the national championship in 2019 and this is the first time they’ve ever been the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament. It’s their 31st consecutive tournament bid.

The Longhorns have three singles and one doubles team in the individual tournament, highlighted by top-seeded Eliot Spizzirri. Pierre Yves-Bailey and Siem Woldeab were also given berths in the singles tournament. Spizzirri will team with Cleeve Harper in the doubles tournament as the No. 3 seed.

On the women’s side, the Longhorns are seeded No. 8 coming off back-to-back national championships. Coincidentally, they will also face Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the opening round at 2 p.m. Friday. Cal and San Diego are the other women’s teams competing in Austin, and they’ll play at 11 a.m. Friday. The winners will play in the second round at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Texas women qualified a doubles team for the individual tournament held May 22-27 in Lake Nona, Florida. Charlotte Chavatipon and Sabina Zeynalova made the 32-team field and are ranked No. 28 in the latest ITA national doubles rankings.

All first and second-round matches at the Texas Tennis Center are free admission.