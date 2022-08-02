AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team will have a new coach on the sidelines this upcoming season.

Longhorns head coach Chris Beard announced Monday that Brandon Chappell, a veteran assistant coach for nine years at various schools but most recently at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas., will join the staff.

Chappell spent last season as an assistant coach with the Runnin’ Rebels and helped the squad to an 18-14 record and a 43-spot jump in the KenPom ratings from the year prior. Before his year at UNLV, he was an assistant coach in Beaumont, Texas for Lamar University for four seasons from 2017-21 and spent a year at NCAA Division II school Arkansas-Fort Smith. He was a graduate assistant and recruiting coordinator at Northern Arizona from 2014-16 and began his career at Armstrong State in Savannah, Georgia.

Chappell has deep connections across the basketball landscape that date back to when he was a child. Chappell and Kendrick Perkins, a 14-year NBA veteran and 2008 champion with the Boston, were high school teammates at Ozen High School in Beaumont.

“Watching Brandon go through this journey, it means everything to me,” Perkins said. “I can still remember sitting on the back porch many years ago with Brandon, and we shared a conversation about what path we each wanted to take. To see him continue to advance in the coaching profession, I’m very proud.”

Chappell played professionally in Germany and holds a business degree from Lamar and a master’s degree in educational leadership from NAU.