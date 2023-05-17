AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns men’s golf team is returning to Arizona to defend its national title.

With a fifth-place finish at the NCAA Regional tournament in East Lansing, Michigan, the No. 15 Longhorns qualified for the NCAA Championships, held May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale. That’s the course the Longhorns beat Arizona State on to win the 2022 men’s golf national championship.

Texas needed a top-five finish to qualify for the national tournament, and did so by turning in a team score of 10-under-par, three shots better than Big 12 rival Kansas State.

Tommy Morrison turned in the best 54 holes for the Longhorns, finishing in a tie for eighth at 5-under. Christiaan Maas tied for 20th at 1-under and Brian Stark shot even, rebounding nicely from a 4-over 75 first round to a pair of 2-under rounds to close out his tournament in a tie for 25th. Freshman Keaton Vo tied for 33rd with a 2-over for the tournament. Mason Nome finished at 7-over to tie for 54th place.

The NCAA tournament is 72 holes and features a match-play bracket to decide the team championship after all four rounds. The individual champ is crowned after 72 holes, but the top eight teams advance to the match play round. The teams are seeded in a bracket by their order of finish in stroke play, then the two-day match play tournament begins.

Last year, senior Travis Vick sealed the NCAA title for the Longhorns with a tap-in putt to secure his match against Arizona State. Vick didn’t play in the regional tournament and withdrew from the Big 12 championships after the first round.