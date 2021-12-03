Texas men’s basketball shuts down UTRGV in the second half, improves to 6-1

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — The No. 7 Texas Longhorns dispatched of UT-Rio Grande Valley by 30 points 88-58 to improve 6-1 on the young season.

However, for the first 20 minutes of the game, the Vaqueros hung tough with the Longhorns, only down by five at halftime.

UT-Rio Grande Valley shot 54 percent and made five-of-eight from three point range in the first half, which had Texas, a team whose identity wants to be defense-first, reaching down deep to find answers.

“We just had to make the right decision, to play defense, and it’s either you do, or you don’t,” senior forward Christian Bishop said. “We talked amongst ourselves and we had to figure out what our identity was, and we came out stronger on defense.”

The players weren’t the only ones doing some talking when it came to their first half defense.

“I did say something to the team at halftime,” head coach Chris Beard added. “Definitely.”

Beard’s displeasure was evident, but he points out that at this point of the season, his team is still a work in progress.

“We’re just kinda trying to figure out who we are, and I don’t think we’re any different than any other team in the country,” Beard explained. “The first half, that’s not who we wanted to be, in the second half, that is who we want to be.”

The Longhorns took a 20 point lead in the first six minutes of the second half. They also held the Vaqueros to 32 percent shooting and only gave up one three-pointer in the last 20 minutes.

Christian Bishop led the way in the scoring column, going for 17 points in 14 minutes.

Texas will face Seton Hall Thursday night at 5:30pm on the Pirates home court.