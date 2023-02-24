The No. 8 Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team is gearing up for a top ten matchup in Waco against No. 9 Baylor. On January 30 the Longhorns defeated the Bears 76-71 in Austin and now have a chance for their first regular-season series sweep of Baylor since the 2013-2014 season.

Longhorns senior forward Timmy Allen had one of his better games this season in the first meeting against Baylor, scoring 18 points on 7-10 shooting. The veteran knows that facing the Bears on the road is a tough task; one where the Longhorns’ will rely on their poise.

“We have a group of guys that have been there before,” said Allen. “A number of us have over a 100 games just being played. You can never underestimate the value of experience.”

Texas’ 22-6 overall record is their best 28-game start since the 2010-2011 campaign when they went 24-4. The Longhorns are tied for first in the Big 12 with Kansas as both teams have three games left in the regular season. The Jayhawks host West Virginia on Saturday.

Baylor enters the weekend in a tie for third in the conference with Kansas State, two games behind the Jayhawks and Longhorns. The Bears are coming off two losses; on the road at Kansas and Kansas State.

Rodney Terry’s bunch heads north on I-35 to Waco after a pair of home wins over Oklahoma and Iowa State. A road victory would be a big boost the tournament resume of Texas as three of their four conference losses have come away from Moody Center.

Texas enters the marquee showdown as a three point underdog, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The game will tip at 1:00 p.m. at the Ferrell Center in Waco.