Austin (KXAN) – Rodney Terry and the Texas men’s basketball team received some good news Friday as they landed their first recruit in the class of 2024 with Cam Scott. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard is from Lexington, South Carolina.

Scott chose the Longhorns over Alabama, South Carolina, Oregon and others. The Austin-bound guard is ranked the 32nd best player nationally, according to 247 sports.

The consensus top-ranked player in South Carolina started playing varsity basketball in eighth grade. He is the first in Texas’ initial SEC recruiting class as the Longhorns are in their last season in the Big 12.

Longhorns Head Coach Rodney Terry and his staff had to adjust their plan for the class of 2023 as both of their initial recruits chose different paths. Texas was able to pivot signing two high school standouts in the class along with five transfers.

This year’s group of Longhorns will tip things off November 6 against Incarnate Word at Moody Center in Austin.