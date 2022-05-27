AUSTIN (KXAN) — Head Coach Chris Beard put another notch on his belt after the Texas men’s basketball team received a commitment from top tier transfer guard Tyrese Hunter on Friday afternoon.

Hunter, who is leaving Iowa State for the Longhorns, was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year for his efforts during the 2021-22 season.

The former Iowa State guard scored team-high 11 points per game, and led the Cyclones in assists en route to an appearance in the Sweet 16.

Hunter put up solid numbers in last year’s NCAA Tournament; highlighted by a 23 point performance on 7-of-11 shooting from three-point range to beat LSU in the first round.

Texas’ backcourt will consist of Hunter and Marcus Carr, who announced he would be returning to the Forty Acres in April.