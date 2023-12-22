AUSTIN (KXAN) – It may not have been as easy as many envisioned, but the Texas men’s basketball team held off Texas A&M-Corpus Christi for a 71-55 win Friday at Moody Center.

“[The Islanders] weren’t going to come in here and be intimated,” said Texas head coach Rodney Terry. “They have older players, older team. Guys that have played in the NCAA Tournament already.”

Max Abmas paced the Longhorns with a game-high 17 points. Dillon Mitchell added 14 points and 13 rebounds, six more than anyone else in the game.

The story again for Texas may have been Dylan Disu. The senior played in his second game of the season after coming back from a foot injury and making his season debut against LSU.

Friday in his home debut, Disu notched 11 points and made a couple highlight plays showing his athleticism.

Texas went up by 15 with about 12 minutes left in the second half but the Islanders cut the lead to just five with seven minutes to go. The Longhorns were able to close and separate for their ninth win of the year.

“Every game we play is a Super Bowl game for the other team,” said Longhorns sophomore forward Dillon Mitchell. “This is a game for them to make a statement. We know we can never come into a game thinking it’s going to be a blowout.”

The Longhorns next host UNC Greensboro Friday, December 29 at Moody Center in Austin.