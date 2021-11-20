Texas men’s basketball dominates San Jose State 79-45

AUSTIN (KXAN) —The No. 8 Longhorns got things going early and often in their 79-45 thrashing of San Jose State Saturday night.

Texas jumped out to a 26-8 lead nearly midway through the opening half. Timmy Allen led the Longhorns with 17 points, making 6 of 10 field goals.

“You know, I’m just trying to feed off of my teammates really,” Allen said after the game. “Coach (Beard) does a great job of letting us play free with concepts of great offense, so my teammates give me great confidence and I just try to make it as easy as possible on them.”

By halftime, Texas had the game well in hand, leading San Jose State 47-17.

However, the first four minutes of the second half provided the only black mark of the game for the Longhorns.

Texas couldn’t get anything going on offense, and head coach Chris Beard didn’t like the effort overall.

Beard, sensing another slow second half reminiscent of their struggles against Northern Colorado after the break on Wednesday night, called a timeout and let the team have it, and the players knew that his anger was warranted.

“We left a lot out there in the second half, it was disappointing to the coaches, disappointing to me,” Allen explained. “It’ll help us later down the road, we can’t come out in the second half and be flat just because we’ve got the lead, with our goals that’s not acceptable.”

“I think the last two second halves have not been up to our standard,” Beard added. “And that’ll get us, sooner than later, and I think that’s what Timmy (Allen) was saying, we’ve just got to get where we can play in spurts.”

Overall, it was a win and a game in which Texas handled their business on the defensive end, forcing 27 turnovers from the Spartans.

That ultimately left the head coach pleased.

“You know, it’s about us, and that’s what is really important this time of year,” Beard noted. “Lessons are out there for us, it’s just up to us to grab them and take advantage of them.”

Next, Texas will face California Baptist Wednesday night at the Frank Erwin Center. Tipoff is set for 7:30pm.