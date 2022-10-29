AUSTIN (KXAN) — In their final scrimmage before the games count, Texas men’s basketball soared past No. 10 Arkansas by a score of 90-60.

“We got better last weekend in a closed-door scrimmage against a really good team,” noted Longhorns Head Coach Chris Beard. “And then we got better again today against another really good team.”

Beard referenced Texas’ first scrimmage which was against No. 3 Houston and of the closed-door variety. Saturday’s showdown against the Razorbacks was at the new Moody Center, and all proceeds were donated to organizations supporting social justice equity and educational opportunities for youth in Central Texas.

“It’s a good win,” said Longhorns Senior Forward Timmy Allen. “[The Razorbacks] are a young team. They are really talented but we got a lot to work on. Foul trouble, turnovers — we’re trying to be a low turnover team.”

Timmy Allen, one of the more sure things for Texas, tallied 12 points and four assists. Two of the highly-touted freshman were the story with Arterio Morris and Dillon Mitchell shining.

Morris and Mitchell were five-star recruits, according to 247 sports, and showed why Saturday. Morris paced the Longhorns with 19 points, a game high. Mitchell notched 10 points, five rebounds and a couple highlight reel plays showcasing his athleticism.

It was a FLASH first half from 5⭐ Dillon Mitchell (@Dillonmit_23 ) for the Longhorns.



A big dunk and block showcasing what the freshman can do for #HookEm 🏀 pic.twitter.com/ALweL5Ncgg — Noah Gross (@noah_gross27) October 29, 2022 Dillon Mitchell with highlight plays for Texas men’s basketball

“We prepared a lot, we take a lot into the preparation,” said Longhorns Freshman Forward Dillon Mitchell. “So just coming out, playing our game. Playing together. Talking, communicating. The biggest thing was just being aggressive.”

Texas opens their season at 8 p.m. at home against UTEP on Monday, Nov. 7. The Longhorns enter the season ranked number 12 in the AP Top 25.