Texas-LSU game is hottest ticket in college football, according to StubHub

AUSTIN, TX – NOVEMBER 11: A general view of the stadium as the Texas Longhorns punt to the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns football is a hot ticket heading into the 2019 season, according to StubHub.

On Tuesday, StubHub released its insights on the top-trending teams, hottest-selling games and most popular conferences, based off the company’s current ticket sales.

Two games involving the Longhorns rank at the top of the list.

The Texas-LSU game Sept. 7 in Austin is currently college football’s top-selling game for the entire season.

game Sept. 7 in Austin is currently college football’s top-selling game for the entire season. The Red River Rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma ranks as the most anticipated rivalry game, the secondary ticket marketplace says.

As of Tuesday, The cheapest ticket for the Longhorns match-up with LSU is nearly $316 for an upper level seat around the 15-yard line. The most expensive ticket is $2,159 for a spot in the Centennial Club.

The cheapest seat at the Cotton Bowl for the Red River Rivalry is currently $308 in row 45 of the end zone. If you want to sit at the 50-yard line on the front row, it’ll cost you $1,860 per ticket.

StubHub says the Longhorns made the biggest jump in demand among the Top 10 teams, with ticket sales up 160% from last season.

Top 10 Most In-Demand College Football Teams (according to StubHub sales)

Michigan Wolverines Georgia Bulldogs Texas Longhorns Alabama Crimson Tide Penn State Nittany Liosn Texas A&M Aggies Clemson Tigers Ohio State Buckeyes Notre Dame Fighting Irish LSU Tigers

The state of Texas ranks first for all college football ticket sales with Texas and Texas A&M making the cut for top 10. The Aggies are on the list for the first time since 2016.

The Longhorns open the season at home Aug. 31 against Louisiana Tech. Texas A&M starts their season against Texas State Aug. 29.