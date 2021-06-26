Texas loses walk-off heartbreaker to Mississippi State in CWS semifinals

OMAHA, Neb. (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns lost to Mississippi State 4-3 after a walk-off double to the left centerfield gap from junior Tanner Leggett.

Texas had to face sophomore Will Bednar for the second time in the College World Series. In Bednar’s first start against the Longhorns he struck out 15 batters in a 2-1 win.

On Saturday night, the Longhorns were able to get to Bednar in the second inning with a two run home run from junior Cam Williams to put Texas up 2-0 early.

In the fifth inning senior outfielder Mike Antico scored freshman outfielder Douglas Hodo III with a double that he ripped into the right centerfield gap.

Junior pitcher Tristan Stevens took the mound for Texas allowing three runs through five inning of work, but left runners on second and third base with no outs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Sophomore pitcher Cole Quintanilla came in and worked his way out of the jam without allowing any runs.

Quintanilla was on the bump for the rest of the night striking out five Bulldog hitters. After getting the first man out in the bottom of the ninth, a breaking ball got away from Quintanilla hitting freshman Kellum Clark in the back foot.

Sophomore Brayland Skinner pinch ran for Clark and wasted no time stealing second base. Leggett got a pitch over the middle of the plate and ripped the pitch to left centerfield scoring Skinner and knocking Texas out of the College World Series.

While the Longhorns will start making their way back to Austin, Mississippi State will take on Vanderbilt in a best two out of three championship series beginning Monday.