AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas didn’t have enough firepower to match No. 1 Oklahoma, as the Longhorns lost Thursday night’s elimination game of the National Championship Series 10-2.

The Longhorns were outscored by Oklahoma 26-3 in the series, with the Sooners hitting eight home runs between the two games.

Thursday night was the second straight game in which Texas actually got on the scoreboard first, courtesy of a sac-fly from Alyssa Washington.

Mary Iakopo added another sac-fly to make it 2-0 Longhorns but due to a home-run-saving catch from OU’s Jayda Coleman on a Courtney Day flyball that would be all Texas could manage.

A three-run third inning gave Oklahoma the lead, with Alyssa Brito’s RBI double putting the Sooners over the top.

However, Kinzie Hansen, who scored the tying run, brought in three of her own with a home run that increased the Sooners lead to 6-2.

Grace Lyons delivered the last home run of the game to put Oklahoma up by eight runs which was enough of a cushion for the Sooners to maintain through the rest of the game.

With the win, Oklahoma will bring back a sixth national championship trophy to Norman.

Texas finishes the season with a 47-22-1 overall record.