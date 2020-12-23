Texas loses leading receiver but keeps key defensive player

DALLAS, TEXAS – OCTOBER 12: DeMarvion Overshown #31 of the Texas Longhorns runs off the field before the 2019 AT&T Red River Showdown at Cotton Bowl on October 12, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

AUSTIN(KXAN)–It’s the time of year where college players are making those big decisions that affect their future and their school’s future. Texas junior receiver Brennan Eagles has decided to declare for the NFL draft and will not play in the Alamo Bowl.

” I would like to extend a special acknowledgement to Coach Coleman, Coach Herman, and Coach McKnight for developing me into a better person on and off the field, Eagles said. “They have instilled qualities and values in me that I will continue to use throughout my lifetime. I have also been fortunate to have great teammates who have become my brothers. I love them and have built priceless, lifelong relationships.”

Eagles led Texas with 28 catches for 469 yards and five touchdowns in the 2020 season. Overall, the Houston native caught 61 passes for 1,026 yards and 11 touchdowns in three years.

Eagles is the fourth junior to declare for the NFL draft and will miss the Alamo Bowl along with senior safety Chris Brown.

Tom Herman announced on Sunday that they will also be without some players because of COVID-19 issues.

On the flip side, junior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown announced on social media that he will return to Texas for his senior season. Overshown made the move from safety to linebacker under defensive coordinator Chris Ash. Overshown is third on the team with 54 tackles with a sack and one interception.