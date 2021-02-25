Texas looks to the future with commitment from 2023 RB Rueben Owens

EL CAMPO (KXAN) — Steve Sarkisian is getting a head start on the 2023 class.

On Thursday night, running back Rueben Owens II announced he was committing to Texas over Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Georgia and LSU.

He’s still in his sophomore year of high school, but this past season, he was the 12-4A D1 offensive MVP. He led El Campo to the district championship with a 5-0 record. The Ricebirds lost in the second round of the playoffs.

247Sports has him listed as a four-star recruit, but also as the 26th best overall recruit, second best running back prospect and the top talent in Texas for his class.

He’s the first member of Texas’ 2023 class.