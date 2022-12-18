DALLAS (KXAN) — The old basketball cliché that defense travels could not have been more evident for the Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team Sunday against Southern California.

The Longhorns thumped the Trojans 62-48 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, making it a Texas sweep over Pac-12 opponents at the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge. The Texas men beat Stanford 72-62 before the women’s team took the floor.

Texas scored 25 points off 29 Southern Cal turnovers, and even though the Longhorns committed 17 turnovers themselves, they mitigated the damage by allowing the Trojans to score just six points off of them. Texas held a 36-22 advantage in points in the paint, and the Longhorns dished out 18 assists to the Trojans’ 10.

The Longhorns held the Trojans to 32% shooting and just 16 made field goals, including 3-for-17 from 3-point range.

Texas forward DeYona Gaston (5) goes up to shoot against Southern California forwards Rayah Marshall (13) and Koi Love, center, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Texas head coach Vic Schaefer yells to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern California, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Texas guard Rori Harmon (3) drives past Southern California guard Alyson Miura during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Southern California forward Rayah Marshall, top, goes up to shoot over Texas guard Shaylee Gonzales (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Southern California guard Okako Adika (24) drives past Texas guard Shay Holle (10) as Texas forward Amina Muhammad (14) pursues the play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Southern California guard Okako Adika (24) goes up for a layup against Texas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Dallas. Texas won 62-48. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Texas and Southern California players compete for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Dallas. Texas won 62-48. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Southern California head coach Lindsay Gottlieb yells to her team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Southern California guard Taylor Bigby (1) drives against Texas forward Amina Muhammad (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Texas guard Rori Harmon (3) shoots over Southern California guard Alyson Miura (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Southern California forward Rayah Marshall (13) blocks a shot by Texas forward Amina Muhammad (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Texas guard Shaylee Gonzales (2) drives against Southern California guard Okako Adika (24) and forward Rayah Marshall (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Texas guard Shay Holle (10) drives past Southern California guard Destiny Littleton during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Southern California forward Kadi Sissoko tangles for the ball with Texas forward Khadija Faye, rear, and teammate Okako Adika during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

“I thought defensively, we were really special,” Longhorns coach Vic Schaefer said. “I’m really proud of this group for how hard they played today. Our help defense was a lot better today.”

It’s the Longhorns’ fourth consecutive victory and first win over a Power 5 Conference since beating Rutgers on Nov. 11 in the Bahamas. They’re now 7-4 overall this season and have two games left before they open Big 12 Conference play against Kansas State on Dec. 31 at the Moody Center. Coming into the game, the Trojans were 9-1 with their only loss coming to LA rivals UCLA.

The Longhorns won big even without scoring in the final 2:27 of the game. After building a 29-22 halftime lead, Texas clamped down on defense, and guard Shaylee Gonzales provided a lot of offense. The Trojans made just two field goals and Gonzales scored 10 of her game-high 22 points in the frame. Gonzales, who transferred to Texas from Brigham Young, made a layup to start the quarter and then hit a pair of 3-pointers to increase the Longhorns’ lead to 41-28.

For Texas, DeYona Gaston scored 16 points with four rebounds and Rori Harmon chipped in nine points with seven assists and six rebounds.

For Southern Cal, Rayah Marshall and Kadi Sissoko each had 12 points.

Texas (7-4) hosts Houston Christian at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Southern Cal (9-2) hosts St. Mary’s, also at 2 p.m. Wednesday.