STILLWATER, Okla. (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team let an early lead slip away in an 86-82 loss Saturday to Oklahoma State.

Texas led 26-20 after the first quarter only to have the Cowgirls take a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter. The Longhorns fought back in the final frame and tied the game two separate times, once at 72-72 on a Shay Holle 3-pointer with 5:27 left and the next at 75-75 on an Amina Muhammad 3-point play with 4:01 left. Texas could never get over the hump, however, and the Cowgirls did just enough to win at home.

Texas made two more shots than the Cowgirls, the Oklahoma State buried eight 3-point shots to Texas’ two. In the second quarter, Oklahoma State shot 60% from long range at 6-for-10, but then made just one in seven attempts in the second half.

For the Longhorns, DeYona Gaston scored a game-high 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting with four rebounds and a pair of blocked shots. Sonya Morris scored 16 points on 8-for-17 shooting with three steals and Rori Harmon chipped in 11 points with six rebounds and four assists. Muhammad scored 10 points and Holle had nine off the bench.

For Oklahoma State, Naomie Alnatas scored 20 points with eight assists. Lior Garzon had 17 points off the bench for the Cowgirls.

Texas (11-5, 2-1 Big 12 Conference) hosts Kansas at 7 p.m., Jan. 10. Oklahoma State (11-4, 1-2) travels to Waco to take on Baylor at 7 p.m., Jan. 11.