Texas Longhorns spring practice paused due to COVID-19 protocols

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns have paused spring practice as a result of student-athletes impacted by COVID-19 protocols, according to a University of Texas spokesperson.

UT says COVID-19 testing will continue as plans for team activities are reviewed. However, practices will not take place for the next several days. All Thursday meetings will be virtual.

Spring practice started Tuesday and is expected to continue throughout most of April. The Orange-White spring game is tentatively scheduled for April 24.

