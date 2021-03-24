Texas Longhorns spring practice paused due to COVID-19 protocols

Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian watches the school’s Pro Day, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns have paused spring practice as a result of student-athletes impacted by COVID-19 protocols, according to a University of Texas spokesperson.

UT says COVID-19 testing will continue as plans for team activities are reviewed. However, practices will not take place for the next several days. All Thursday meetings will be virtual.

Spring practice started Tuesday and is expected to continue throughout most of April. The Orange-White spring game is tentatively scheduled for April 24.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

