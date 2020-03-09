Texas Longhorns athletic events not included in City of Austin’s large gathering ban

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin announced Monday that mass gatherings above 2,500 people will be prohibited in the city through May 1, but there will be exceptions.

Texas Longhorns athletic events aren’t part of those exceptions, and they’re also not included in the City’s large gathering ban.

University of Texas sporting events, until the athletic department states otherwise, will go on as scheduled.

The “2,500 person rule” does not apply to UT because the city doesn’t have jurisdiction over state institutions, according to a school spokesperson.

“The university is in the process of reviewing their own guidelines,” the UT spokesperson told KXAN on Monday afternoon.

The Longhorns are hosting home baseball games Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Communications Manager with the City of Austin Sara Henry told KXAN the City will be reaching out to all permitted events or events with a pending permit who have more than 2,500 attendees in the next few days.

The World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play week is set to begin March 23 and has an average attendance far greater than 2,500 people per day. The PGA Tour sent an updated statement following the City’s announcement Monday evening.

Full PGA Tour statement on future of the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play:

“Our number one priority at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play is the health and safety of our tournament teams, volunteers, players, fans, sponsors and anyone associated with the event. Our team continues to work closely with the city of Austin and Travis County on all approvals and preparations and are gathering specific information to our event from multiple local and national agencies.”