Texas Longhorns sophomore Ivan Melendez is unstoppable at the plate

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas designated hitter Ivan Melendez is on fire at the plate for the Longhorns.

The sophomore from El Paso has hit a home run in five straight games. The latest Saturday afternoon came in the fourth inning of a dominant 15-1 Texas win over Kansas State.

Texas head coach David Pierce said that consistent spot in the starting line up is all it took for Melendez to find his groove in the Longhorns offense.

“When we were at KU, I said this is our lineup Ivan, you’re in there, settle in, you’re going to play these three games, so go have good at bats,” Pierce said.

Horns lead, 10-0! #HookEm pic.twitter.com/h2J00mHGNr — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) April 10, 2021

Former Longhorns infielder Kacy Clemens responded to Texas Baseball’s tweet with the caption — “This dude…. sheesh!”

Melendez isn’t just hitting home runs for the Horns either.

In his last seven games, Melendez has a staggering .571 batting average (16-28) with 14 RBI, five doubles and three walks. Texas looks to complete its second straight Big 12 sweep Sunday against Kansas State.

The Longhorns (24-8, 9-2 in Big 12) are riding a seven-game win streak into Sunday’s 1 p.m. finale.